YSU Theatre Preview

By Katlyn Kritz

Youngstown State University’s Department of Theatre & Dance announced the performances of their upcoming season, which includes plays, musicals, concerts and other events.

Sarah Dubos, junior theatre studies major and stage manager for “The Addams Family,” said “The Addams Family” is perfect for celebrating Halloween.

“There are skeletons lying all over the department waiting to make their stage debut,” she said.

Dubos said everyone should come see the show in October.

“Who doesn’t love ‘The Addams Family’?” she said. “Each character in this huge cast is developing their own quirky character, and I think it will be fun to see all these crazy characters running around on stage together.”

Pat Foltz, director of “How I Learned to Drive” and coordinator of first year experience for the Cliffe College of Creative Arts & Communications, said “How I Learned to Drive” has a great story.

“We love stories,” she said. “Sometimes we’re able to relate to those stories. Some of them are timeless. This was written in the 1990s, but it could’ve been written yesterday.”

“How I Learned to Drive” deals with difficult subject involving sexuality and abuse. Though Foltz doesn’t feel the story involves sexual assault, she said people may connect to the story.

“Theatre should disturb the peace,” she said.

Mia Colon, senior musical theatre major, is the stage manager for “How I Learned to Drive.” She said being a part of a controversial production is exhilarating.

“Though this play deals with various tough issues, it is not defined by them,” Colon said. “There are so many more underlying meanings such as power, the role of women, who is truly in control.”

She said seeing “How I Learned to Drive” is an opportunity no one should pass up.

“I think this is definitely a show the audience shouldn’t write off,” she said.

Season subscriptions are available for $60 dollars and can be purchased by calling the university theater box office at 330-941-3105 or by emailing Lori Factor at lafactor@ysu.edu. University theater performances are free for YSU students.

Performances and events are scheduled as follows:

“The Addams Family”

Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 – 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21 and 28 – 2:00 p.m.

Ford Theater

Join the iconic Addams family in this musical comedy. Wednesday Addams, now 18 years old, introduces her family to her new, normal boyfriend. Chaos and humor ensue as the two different lifestyles clash.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Eric Elice.

“How I Learned to Drive”

Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17 – 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 18 – 2:00 p.m.

Spotlight Theater

An affair between a young protagonist and her uncle. “How I Learned to Drive” is a memory play full of vignettes involving victimization, sexual abuse and alcoholism. However, it is also about growth, acceptance and forgiveness.

Written by Paula Vogel

Contains Strong Language and Adult Themes

Ten-Minute Plays

Dec. 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Spotlight Theater

This is the 7th annual evening of Ten-Minute Plays featuring student directors and actors. Admission is free.

YSU’s Dance Ensemble in Concert

Feb. 28, March 1 and 2 -7:30 p.m.

Ford Theater

Performance will feature student choreographers and performers.

“Into the Woods”

Apr. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 – 7:30 p.m., Apr. 14 – 2:30 p.m.

Ford Theater

“The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make … a rare modern classic … Come experience the charm and magic of this multiple Tony and Drama Desk Award winning musical!”

Written by James Lapine

Festival of New Work

Apr. 26 and 27 – 7:00 p.m.

Spotlight Theater

“Join us for the second annual Festival of New Works that highlights and honors student creativity in playwriting, choreography, designing, filmmaking, directing and acting … A student(s) will be selected to win the Molly & Sam Galano Creativity Award. All donations will support the award endowment.”

Admission is free.