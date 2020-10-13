YSU Reports Most COVID-19 Cases in One Week

By Abigail Cloutier

Monday, Youngstown State University updated its COVID-19 dashboard to show the highest increase of cases in one week. Nine people, including one university employee and eight off-campus students, were reported to YSU last week. The university does not disclose names or the locations of people who test positive.

This brings the university’s total number of cases since August 1 to 32 cases.

Previously, Julie Gentile, the director of Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety clarified the “off-campus” designation includes apartments near the university, such as the Courtyards, University Edge, the Enclave, and the Lofts. These are all student-only complexes.

All employees of the university from faculty to administration to sanitation employees are included under the “employee” designation in the dashboard.

The university updates the dashboard every Monday with positive cases from the week before. Visit ysu.edu/coronavirus-information for the latest information.

