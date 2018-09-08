YSU Police Investigating Reported Rape on Campus

Youngstown State University Police received a report that a rape occurred at Lyden House, according to a YSU Penguin Alert.

Two YSU police officers took an incident report at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the report lists the crime as rape by force.

The reporting person is familiar with the assailant and the YSU Police are investigating the incident.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

In the alert, YSU gave advice for students to avoid sexual assault. It said to make sure they are not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to trust their instincts.

Anyone with information concerning this alleged crime should contact the Youngstown State University Police Department at (330) 941-3527.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge.