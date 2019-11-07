YSU Police Department Charge Pilot with Inducing Panic, Appeared in Court Nov. 1

An aircraft was spotted flying over Stambaugh Stadium several times during a Youngstown State University football game against Robert Morris University in late September.

This led to an investigation through the YSU Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration, with concerns of the aircraft’s motives at such a low altitude.

A Youngstown Municipal Court record states Christopher Wilkinson, a Springfield resident, was flying the aircraft during the incident.

The records state Wilkinson is being charged for inducing panic and disorderly conduct “by recklessly causing inconvenience, annoyance or alarm to another by creating a condition that is physically offensive to persons or that presents a risk of physical harm to persons or property by any act that serves no lawful and reasonable purpose of the offender.”