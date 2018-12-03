UPDATE: Suspect in Custody; Campus Lockdown Lifted

UPDATE: According to 21 WFMJ, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputies said Robert Allen, 19, the alleged man at the center of a lockdown on Youngstown State University’s campus was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on unrelated charges on Monday.

Deputies confirmed to WFMJ that “Allen is the man who turned himself into YSU Police after a search triggered a lockdown.”

1:14 p.m.

The suspect has turned himself and is in custody.

All classes will resume at 3 p.m.

1:13 p.m.

Youngstown State University is no longer on lockdown.

12:55 p.m.

Youngstown State University students have sent The Jambar photos of their barricaded classrooms.

12:31 p.m.

“Lockdown remains in place on campus. There are no reported injuries of any sort. Campus police are investigating. The campus is locked down. Please do not come to campus. A press briefing will be scheduled for later in the day,” according to Ron Cole, YSU’s public information officer.

12:08 p.m.

According to a Youngstown State University Police Department spokesman, this is not an active shooter situation. The suspect is a black male, wearing a red hoodie with red and white lettering, dreadlocks and a black backpack.

A YSU Penguin Alert stated that the campus remains on lockdown at 12:08 p.m. There are no reported injuries. Police are still investigating.

YSU Students React to Lockdown, Suspect at Large with Firearm

“I was homeschooled, we didn’t have active shooters. The second my dad heard there was a shooter, he rushed down to campus because he wasn’t about to let someone enter Meshal, where I am. Honestly, even now that I know it wasn’t a real shooter, I wish it was clear what happened,” said Mac Pomeroy, a freshman English major.

Tela Myers, a junior English and communication major, said she was nervous when she heard about the lockdown.

“I would like to know more about the suspects,” she said.

11:32 a.m.

YSU is currently on lockdown with a suspect at large with a firearm. The suspect has been last seen by the Andrew’s Student Recreation & Wellness Center.

There is no description for the suspect, and the YSU Police Department is currently investigating.

All exterior doors and office doors are to be locked, and a YSU Penguin Alert is instructing all students, faculty and staff to seek shelter.

The Jambar will update this story after further information is discovered.

If you have any information, contact the YSU Police at (330) 941-3527.

Read the following story regarding a “prank” including a screenshot that was published on social media platforms and circulated with a fake and edited version of The Jambar’s breaking news story regarding the lockdown and suspect at large with a firearm.