YSU Moves All Face-to-Face Classes Online

Youngstown State University announced all face-to-face classes will be delivered remotely for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester as a precaution to the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease pandemic.

YSU president Jim Tressel sent a campus-wide email informing students and staff of the change on March 13.

The email informed students and staff that face-to-face courses will be delivered through an alternative delivery method starting March 23, which is now under development.

The university said its important to minimize the number of students on campus, and said this decision is a “proactive step designed to prevent the spread of the disease and keep the campus community and region safe.”

Additionally, YSU is currently “establishing a fair and equitable way to offer refunds/credits for University House students in Cafaro, Lyden, Kilcawley, Wick and Weller.”

The university will email additional move out instructions and information to students living in these facilities.

YSU will accommodate those who need to stay in housing.

The email states that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, estimate the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio is likely to peak in late-April to mid-May. Therefore, the university had to decide to suspend face-to-face instruction.

Tim Francisco, English professor and director of The Center for Working Class Studies took to Twitter to discuss the recent change.

“For my students who follow me here, I will be in touch after our faculty meeting Monday morning. I’m truly sad we won’t get to meet but I’m committed to making the rest of the semester meaningful,” he said.

The remainder of YSU’s spring 2020 schedule is:

March 9-15, Spring Break

March 16-22, Spring Break extended. No classes, except for regular, fully online courses.

March 23-end of semester, Spring semester classes resume. Instruction delivered remotely; students do not come to campus

Other Ohio universities are choosing to move their face-to-face classes online as well including Case Western Reserve University, Kent State University, Miami University and The Ohio State University.

The email states there should be no change to student progress for the remainder of the semester.

It did not state if graduating seniors will still walk across the stage to receive their diplomas during the scheduled commencement ceremony at Stambaugh Stadium on May 9.

“We will complete this semester, graduate our seniors and make sure all of our students progress,” Tressel said.