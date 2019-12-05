YSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Recap

By Christina Sainovich

Jambar Contributor

Youngstown State University’s women’s basketball team is getting through the year bumped and bruised but still finding ways to win.

The Penguins sit at 4-3 with wins over Canisius College, Eastern Michigan University, Wagner University and now Eastern Kentucky University.

Ny’Dajah Jackson scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half to fuel the Penguins in their road trip victory over Eastern Kentucky for the team’s first game after the Thanksgiving break.

Taylor Petit scored 15 points with nine rebounds and Chelsea Olson added 13 points and six rebounds.

Missing from the lineup are Mary Dunn and Emma VanZanten. The two are sidelined due to lower body injuries and are out for the foreseeable future.

The injuries are no stranger to coach John Barnes, however. YSU ran a nine-player lineup last season, so this adversity isn’t affecting him like it may affect another coach.

The Penguin women continue their three-game road trip in Pennsylvania against Saint Francis University, then on the following Sunday they travel to Indiana University to take on the Hoosiers.

On the other side of the coin, the men’s team sits at 4-4 at the time of publication.

The men’s team played Robert Morris University during publication, so the result has been omitted.

The Penguins are coming off a three-game stretch with two wins and a loss.

YSU traveled to South Carolina to take on the University of South Carolina Upstate, beating the Spartans 66-61.

On the day before Thanksgiving, they returned home to face Westminster College and stuffed the baskets for a 93-67 victory.

Lastly, YSU went to Central Michigan University, and despite a season-high 10 3-pointers, the Penguins fell 88-72.

After the game against Robert Morris, YSU makes the trip to Michigan once again, this time facing Western Michigan University.