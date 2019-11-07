YSU Looks to Bounce Back in South Dakota

By Nathanael Haethorne

The Youngstown State University football team heads to South Dakota on Saturday to try to pick up a win after a 56- 17 loss last week. There are key players that will be left on the sidelines, however.

Senior quarterback Nathan Mays suffered a season- and career-ending injury after breaking and dislocating his ankle Nov. 2 North Dakota State University. His presence on the offense will surely be missed as he was one of the team’s top performers.

“I’m done [playing football] forever,” Mays said on his injury during a postgame press conference Nov. 2.

Before the injury, Mays threw for over 1,200 yards and had a 61.1% pass completion rate, 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions through nine games.

Backup quarterback Joe Craycraft took over before getting sidelined with an injury of his own against North Dakota state. According to Penguins coach Bo Pelini, Craycraft is ready to go for the game this week.

After a loss as hefty as the North Dakota game, Pelini said he believes the team has the right attitude heading into Saturday’s