YSU Food Pantry Helping Students During COVID-19 

Youngstown State University is seeking donations for the food pantry for YSU students still living on campus who need food and other necessities during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Alicia Prieto Langarica, associate professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, took her concern to Twitter, explaining many international students still living on campus may not have a safer place to go.

“Currently, since all food places are closed, they are living out of the YSU pantry,” Prieto Langarica said in a tweet.

YSU President Jim Tressel said the food pantry is an available resource for students facing food insecurities.

“If we recognized someone had a food insecurity, we could not necessarily buy groceries but get them over to the food pantry because the food pantry has been moved to Chick-fil-A, and we’ve got a pretty good amount of food.”

Listed below are some items the food pantry is currently accepting:

— Toilet paper

— Facial tissues

— Hygiene products (deodorant, shampoo, soap, hand sanitizer, feminine products)

— Cleaning supplies (disinfectant wipes, dish soap)

— Microwavable soups and meals

— Canned chicken and tuna

— Pasta

— Rice

— Cereal

— Peanut Butter

— Snacks (granola bars, pretzels, etc.)

— Can openers

Those who want to deliver goods can do so every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is now located outside Chick-fil-A on the second floor of Kilcawley Center.