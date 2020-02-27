YSU Faculty, Staff to Compete in Kickball Tournament

By Matthew Morrison

Jambar Contributor

Members of the Spirit and Tradition Committee at Youngstown State University will compete in a friendly but competitive kickball tournament March 12 at 9 a.m. in the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

This is the second year the tournament will take place at the university.

Cassie Nespor, co-leader of the Spirit and Tradition Committee and curator of the university archives in the Melnick Medical Museum in Maag Library, will be participating in the tournament.

“The sole purpose is for people to get out of their departments and meet new people,” she said.

Nespor said a full tournament wasn’t possible last year because only 20 people registered. Teams can have between six and 10 players.

“Last year … we only got enough people to do one game,” Nespor said. “It sounds so simple, but it is really difficult to do.”

Ghia Burzynski, a member of the Spirit and Tradition Committee and a human capital management analyst at YSU, will also be participating in the tournament.

Burzynski competed in the tournament last year and was a member of the winning team, and she was cheered on by her family. She said there are some good-natured ribbing of rivals.

“I like to talk a lot of smack,” she said.

Burzynski said the tournament allows staff members to forget about work for a while and have some fun.

“It’s really nice because you get to forget about work for just a second and enjoy it,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

Austin Snodgrass, manager of ticket sales for YSU, is a co-leader of the Spirit and Tradition Committee.

“Hopefully, we have a bunch of teams involved this year, and then we will go from there,” Snodgrass said.

The tournament is open to faculty, staff and student workers. The deadline to register is Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. Registration will be online through IM Leagues. The kickball tournament is free for anyone to watch.

After registration concludes, the teams and brackets will be organized. The number of teams participating will determine how the brackets will be made.