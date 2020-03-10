YSU Extends Spring Break Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Youngstown State University will extend spring break through March 22 to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

The Office of the President sent a university-wide email on March 10 informing students, staff and faculty of the extension.

The announcement came one day after the Ohio Department of Health confirmed three cases of the disease on March 9, all in Cuyahoga County.

“This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19. It’s important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Twitter on Monday.

YSU faculty, staff and administration are advised to report to work as usual and the university will provide guidance in relation to social distancing and public health and hygiene, according to a YSU email from the Office of the President.

The email stated the additional week of spring break will allow the university to finalize all plans on alternative instructional delivery methods and all indoor, campus-related events and gatherings are canceled until March 30.

This includes one anticipated event at the Stambaugh Auditorium — the Bill Nye Skeggs Lecture.

The university will address the needs of students living on-campus and are advised to stay home or in their apartments.

Other universities across Ohio are following similar closing procedures until further notice including Bowling Green State University, Kent State University, The Ohio State University and Case Western Reserve University.











