Youngstown Mayor Issues Statement on Recent Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, ex-city Finance Director David Bozanich, downtown property developer Dominic Marchionda and Marchionda’s affiliated business yesterday on 101 criminal counts, according to a Vindicator report.

The report states that the indictment alleges city hall was for sale when Sammarone served as mayor and Bozanich was the finance director.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown issued a statement today regarding the indictments saying, “a shadow is cast on government in the Mahoning Valley by the specter of corruption.”

Tito Brown said his “administration is working very hard to change the culture.”

“Taxpayers deserve honest government and the perception that government officials are honest. And that’s exactly what my administration is providing,” he said.

Tito Brown also said, “Anytime an allegation is made it makes it more difficult to convince prospective investors to locate or relocate to our beautiful city. As mayor, I am embarrassed and angry that a former administration and officials may have used this city for personal gain.”