Youngstown Diocese Releases Names of Priests “Credibly” Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Bishop George Murray of the Youngstown Diocese released the names of 34 Youngstown priests removed from the clergy over credible sexual misconduct allegations on Oct. 30.

Murray said three percent of the Youngstown priests between 1943 and 2018 have been credibly accused, a number he said is absolutely unacceptable.

According to an independent study conducted by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, the national percentage of priests that engage in sexual misconduct is four percent.

Clergy of the Diocese of Youngstown against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made:

Robert Burns

Thomas Crum

Anthony Esposito

Richard Evritt

James Fondriest (deceased)

Ernest Formichelli (permanent deacon)

Paul Gubser (deceased)

John Hammer

Robert Hill (deceased)

Thomas Kelly (deceased)

Donald Oser (deceased)

Robert Reidy

John Ryan (deceased)

Robert Sabatino (deceased)

Louis Santucci

John Schmidt (deceased)

William Smaltz

John Warner

Francis Zapitelli (deceased)

Clergy of the Diocese of Youngstown against whom credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made after the accused was deceased:

Joseph Bennett

John P. Cunningham

Gerald Curran

Joseph Galganski

Henry Gallagher

John Gallagher

James Hennessey

John Lyons

John Parillo

Clergy from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while serving in the Diocese of Youngstown:

Gerald Dupont, OP

Donald Marrokal, CR (deceased)

Giles Nealen, OSB (deceased)

Clergy from other Dioceses against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made and who have subsequently reside in the territory of the Diocese of Youngstown.

Robert Castelucci (Diocese of Pittsburgh)

Anthony Cipola (Diocese of Pittsburgh, deceased)

Non-Clergy from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while employed in the Diocese of Youngstown:

Stephen Baker, TOR (deceased)

The Jambar is conducting an ongoing investigation and will add more information in an upcoming edition as we attempt to reach out to the accused and uncover more of this story.