WYSU-FM Loses Longtime Host after Untimely Death

Barbara Krauss was the voice listeners of WYSU-FM heard in the morning for three decades, and she is being mourned after her untimely death on Feb. 15.



Krauss was the host of the National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” and the station’s “Weekday Morning Classical Music” programming. She began working full time at WYSU in 1975.



As a native of Youngstown, Krauss attended the Youngstown State University Dana School of Music and received a bachelor’s degree in music education.



A memorial will be held in honor of Krauss in March with details to come. Read next week’s Jambar for a tribute to Krauss and her accomplishments.

