Women Retirees of YSU to Offer Scholarship

The scholarship committee of the Women Retirees of Youngstown State University is accepting applications through March 1, 2020, for the 2020-21 academic year.

The scholarship is awarded to a full-time, junior female student who maintains a minimum 3.0 GPA. The recipient must be a U.S. citizen and be enrolled in a degree-seeking program.

Information about the scholarship is available at ysu.edu/finaid/scholarships. Application forms may be printed from the website or picked up at the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships located on the second floor of Meshel Hall at YSU.