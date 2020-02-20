News News Brief 

Women Retirees of YSU to Offer Scholarship

 The scholarship committee of the Women Retirees of Youngstown State University is accepting applications through March 1, 2020, for the 2020-21 academic year.

The scholarship is awarded to a full-time, junior female student who maintains a minimum 3.0 GPA. The recipient must be a U.S. citizen and be enrolled in a degree-seeking program.

Information about the scholarship is available at ysu.edu/finaid/scholarships.  Application forms may be printed from the website or picked up at the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships located on the second floor of Meshel Hall at YSU.

