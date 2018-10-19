Wick Primary Care At YSU

By Courtney Hibler

Mercy Health is partnering with Youngstown State University to bring new health services to students on campus through Wick Primary Care.

Located on the corner of Lincoln and Wick Avenues, a new student health center is continuing to be constructed and is scheduled to open in January 2019.

“This is a continuous partnership between YSU and Mercy Health,” Eddie Howard, vice president for student affairs, said. “It will be great for our campus and our students.”

Expanded services such as psychiatric care, will be available with the opening of the new health center as well as personal access to your health.

Additionally, MyChart, an online program, will allow patients to view medical records, message their care team and schedule appointments by creating their own account.

Brooke Bada, a sophomore dietetics major, said she uses MyChart through Mercy Health and finds it extremely beneficial.

“Having easy accessibility to anything relating to your health eases your mind a bit,” Bada said. “I think this will encourage more students to take advantage of YSU health services.”

Bada said this could be a reason many students hesitate to schedule an appointment with the health center.

“If someone believes they can’t afford the care or don’t know the basics of the health center, he or she may just ignore it altogether,” she said. “Many people don’t take the time to research things because they feel like they’ve already been denied.”

By providing additional health support on campus, students will not need to travel far to be seen by a doctor.

Howard said students with insurance will be able to avoid an additional copay and students without insurance will now have a resource.

“Our goal is for students to use what’s available to them,” he said.

Howard said the new health center will be a game changer for students and is excited for students to receive the best care they can with Mercy Health.

Allie Watkins, a senior nursing major, said students should be able to seek health care for free regardless of their health insurance or financial status.

“I would gladly pay more in my tuition if it meant that others were able to receive the health care they need and deserve,” she said.

The current Student Health Clinic is located on the first floor of Kilcawley House. Care from the facility is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment and the faculty is taking new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting the health center at (330) 941-3489.

Registered nurse Judy Pavalko said many in-house services are available to students, such as minor injuries, counseling services, orthopedic evaluations, basic gynecology services and more.

These services are included in the student fee at no additional charge.

“We do our best to help the students who come in and provide services they may not have time to be seen for elsewhere,” Pavalko said.

Watkins said the current student health clinic, is small and obscure in its location.

“Hopefully with this new and bigger health center, students will take advantage of the resources available for them,” she said.

Watkins has visited the current student health center for a tuberculosis test and had a positive experience with their efficiency and patient needs.

“I wouldn’t mind going again if I needed to,” she said.