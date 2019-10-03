Watch Where You’re Going

Youngstown State University students all have a destination in mind when they arrive on campus.

Whether it be walking to class or parking in a parking deck, students can sometimes be in a rush.

But just because you’re in a rush doesn’t mean you should forget about the safety of the people around you.

Students stand and wait at the pedestrian crosswalks on Wick Avenue, waiting for cars to stop. But they don’t. Cars continue to blow through without even thinking about the pedestrians’ safety.

Being two minutes late to class isn’t the end of the world, especially if you’re putting another person’s safety at stake.

Danny O’Connell, director of support services at YSU, said using the crosswalks on a daily basis can ensure safety for both parties of the traffic flow.

“When you’re in the crosswalk, by law, [drivers] must stop and let the pedestrians go,” O’Connell said. “Hitting that light simply alerts people in both directions.”

This means not only should drivers be stopping, but pedestrians also need to be cautious of their surroundings while walking across the street.

Hit the light, so drivers are alerted and don’t recklessly walk in front of a moving vehicle.

When snow, sleet and freezing rain begin to cause travel difficulties in the winter, it is a wise idea to drive cautiously and allow extra time to arrive on campus safely.

Please. Drive with caution. Walk with caution.