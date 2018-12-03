Warren JFK Student “Pranks” The Jambar

A screenshot was published on social media platforms and circulated with a fake and edited version of The Jambar’s breaking news story regarding the lockdown and suspect at large with a firearm.

It wrote that there was “only one reported death, and the victim has been identified as high school senior Hua from Warren JFK. Suspects say the shooter fired because he asked to rip his juul.”

This was published by a student from John F. Kennedy Catholic School, and Alyse D. Consiglio, upper campus principal, said the student is currently in her office.

Consiglio said she cannot comment on student discipline issues, but the school is taking care of the issue.