Ward Beecher Planetarium Offers New Show for Spring Semester

Youngstown State University students and the general public can now enjoy a trip to Mars by experiencing the Ward Beecher Planetarium “One Day on Mars” show.

The program will be free and open to the public starting Feb. 7, and it will explore “the bottomless canyons and brave the violent winds that sweep across the Red Planet’s icy dunes,” according to the public program.

“We fly to the bottom of the deepest canyon in the solar system, and we go to the top of the highest volcano, and you learn about what conditions are like on Mars,” Curt Spivey, the planetarium engineer, said. “These are computer-generated fly-throughs that are based on actual data from NASA and other space agencies.”

Ward Beecher Planetarium was the first planetarium in the United States set up as a classroom, and it has evolved over the years, Spivey said.

Public shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Most shows feature a live look at the night sky and a video segment.