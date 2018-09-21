Tuba Professor on Paid Administrative Leave

A Youngstown State University tuba professor in the Dana School of Music is on paid administrative leave, according to Becky Rose, the assistant director of communications at YSU.

The Vindicator obtained an investigative report that said the university determined Brian Kiser violated the University’s Discrimination/Harassment Policy.

“Kiser created a sexually hostile environment for [a student] at the University, which culminated in … Kiser touching her in a sexual manner and professing his love for her,” the report obtained by The Vindicator states.

