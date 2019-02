One familiar face at Youngstown State University will be in the crowd during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

YSU President Jim Tressel will be attending the address as U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s guest.

Gonzalez, elected in November, was a former wide receiver at The Ohio State University under Tressel’s reign as the football coach.

The invitation comes after Tressel urged Gonzalez to consider public office, according to the Columbus Dispatch.