Tressel Contract Extended Through 2020

On Dec. 6, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees voted to extend President Jim Tressel’s contract.

Both parties came to an agreement of a one-year extension through June 2020.

In 2014, Tressel became the ninth university president in YSU’s history. The former YSU and Ohio State University head football coach had originally signed a contract for three years, concluding in 2017 with an additional three, one-year contract renewal options. This is his second one-year renewal.

Since Tressel came into office, YSU’s enrollment has risen and multiple campus improvement projects have been completed, with more on the way or breaking ground soon.

“Much has been accomplished, and thanks certainly goes to the Board of Trustees, everyone here at YSU, our alumni and supporters. While challenges remain, we are committed to further advancing the university on behalf of our students and the community,” Tressel said in a press release from the YSU News Center.