The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees approved President Jim Tressel’s one-year contract agreement through June 2021 during a Dec. 5, 2019, meeting.

Tressel was sworn in 2014 as the ninth YSU president.

During his presidency, several off-and-on road construction projects have started and residence halls have reached maximum capacity, along with two privately funded apartment complexes opening on campus in four years, according to the YSU News Center.