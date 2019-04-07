Tim Ryan Kicks Off Presidential Campaign In The Valley

By Alyssa Weston and Morgan Petronelli



“The flyover states are my states. The flyover states are your states. And the flyover states are going to start governing this country.”



Two days after announcing his presidential bid on “The View,” Democrat Tim Ryan, congressman for Ohio’s 13th district, kicked off his presidential campaign with a rally outside the Youngstown Business Incubator.



Ryan’s speech focused on “Rust Belt grit,” touching on the Mahoning Valley’s complicated past with job security dating back to Black Monday and the recent closing of General Motors co. plant in Lordstown.

Ryan emphasized bringing jobs back to middle-America and touched on popular political topics such as his support for universal health care.



“We need to get back to in the United States of America where it’s okay for us to say I care about you, I love you, I want to want to help you,” Ryan said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to help you do what you have to do. I think that’s important today, for us to acknowledge that.”



Michele Lepore-Hagan, representative for Ohio’s 58th congressional district, was among many Mahoning Valley Democrats who attended the rally in support of Ryan.



Lepore-Hagan said Ryan will not let the American people down.



“[Supporting Ryan] is the right thing to do for Ohio, for the Midwest and for the entire nation,” she said.



Amidst Ryan supporters in the crowd was Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, whom Ryan joked during his speech would be doing White House security for him if he won in 2020.



“[Tim Ryan’s] one of us. He understands our goals, dreams, ambitions, pains and sorrows,” Mancini said.



For more information regarding the rally and how Ryan plans to gain the trust of young voters, read the next edition of The Jambar on Thursday, April 11.