Tim Ryan Announces Presidential Run on ‘The View’

By Alyssa Weston

“I’m going to do something, and I’m going to run for president of the United States.”



Tim Ryan, representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, announced his presidential campaign as a Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election.



The Youngstown Democrat has been in Congress since 2003 and has hinted at running in the 2020 election, but Ryan made the official announcement April 4 on “The View.”



Ryan gained national attention after his unsuccessful run against Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House in 2016. Since then, Ryan has indicated his desire for another big challenge.

Ryan expressed his eagerness to help the Rust Belt economy. When his daughter called him from school crying because her classmate’s family had to move due to recent job loss, Ryan said he knew he had to do something.



“I understand that legacy of job loss,” he said.



Ryan expressed his desire to unify the country, and told “The View” that he believes the country is divided right now.

The Congressman said he wants to take advantage of the growing wind and solar markets, and talked about his interest in creating jobs manufacturing electric vehicles in the United States.



Ryan said the flaw with President Donald Trump’s economic plans in 2016 was that he played “old school politics” and wants to go back to the old economy.



“He’s talking about old steel mills and old coal mines. I’m saying, ‘Where are our kids going to work and how do we come together?’” he said. “Trump has been full of promises and hasn’t delivered on anything. He’s forgotten us.”



Ryan described himself as a reform Democrat and a Progressive who knows how to talk to working class people.



“I believe in investment and to lifting people up out of the opportunity gaps that exist in our society,” he said “The progressive agenda is what’s best for working families.”



Meghan McCain, co-host of “The View,” asked Ryan how his moderate views will appeal to far-left Progressives.



“I’m just going to be for the things I’ve always been for,” he said. “I believe in the free enterprise system. I believe that we need to reform government. We can’t just go ask people for tax dollars to go dump into a broken health care system where we spend two and a half times as much money as every other industrialized country and get worse results.”



Ryan expressed his support for the $15 minimum wage, but told “The View” he wants to focus on creating jobs that pay $30 or $40 an hour.



“I have to say, I’m pretty impressed with you,” Joy Behar, “The View” co-host said.



Ryan is scheduled to host a rally in Youngstown on Saturday at 2 p.m. in front of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

Photo by Tanner Mondok/The Jambar