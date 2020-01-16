The Oscars: A Black-Tie Affair for White Men in 2020

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards on Monday, and it led to #Oscarsprettymuchwhiteandmale trending on Twitter.

For the past two years, the Oscars made significant strides toward involving those of diverse backgrounds, but this progress took a turn for the worse.

But, it’s not like these films and talent aren’t getting recognition. They’re getting snubbed by the mostly white, mostly male academy. The academy is 68% male and 84% white, according to The New York Times.

The academy is being scrutinized for snubbing Jennifer Lopez for her role in “Hustlers,” Jamie Foxx for his role in “Just Mercy” and Beyonce for best original song in “The Lion King,” among many others.

Films with a diverse lineup have received an overwhelming amount of nominations for the 2020 award season from the Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, The Golden Globes made huge strides by awarding Awkwafina best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in “The Farewell.”

The actress made history as the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe in a lead actress film category.

It’s no question that an overwhelming amount of talent this award season was from minorities who deserved the nomination.

There’s a strong possibility that the way members of the academy vote is influenced by life decisions and experiences. It’s human nature to appreciate art that you relate to, which is why having a diversified academy board is necessary.

As for the nominees, each person views the world differently and uses their experiences to create their art whether it’s writing, producing, directing, singing or acting.

By having mostly white, mostly male nominees, this is not truly showing the plethora of ideas, skills and experiences that deserve to be recognized.

No women were nominated for a director’s award, and of the 20 best actress and actor nominees, Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet” was the only woman of color.

What does this tell aspiring actors, actresses, directors and producers about what their future could look like?

This is not only racist but extremely discouraging for those who hope to enter the industry.