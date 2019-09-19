The Kitchen Post Makes the Cut for 31 Essential Ohio Restaurant Destinations

By Madison Nalbach

The Kitchen Post, located in downtown Youngstown just a few blocks from Youngstown State University’s campus, made its mark as one of Ohio’s “must-stop” dining options.

The restaurant is known for its unique meal selections and aesthetic atmosphere.

According to an article from the Cleveland Scene titled “The 31 Essential Ohio Destination Restaurants Worth The Trip,” The Kitchen Post made the list due to its “simple menu with refined taste. Menu highlights include crab toast, BBQ brussel sprouts and a fried chicken sandwich.”

The Kitchen Post is known for its “delicious breakfast taco, chicken and waffles or spectacular pineapple upside down pancakes,” the article stated.

The restaurant has been recognized in the Youngstown area through its social media platforms with over 5,000 followers on Instagram, nearly 8,000 likes on Facebook and a 4-star review on Yelp.

Linda Fowler, co-owner of The Kitchen Post, said very little advertising is used to promote the restaurant, and they have a strong customer foundation.

“We don’t advertise. Basically we have a loyal following and except for social media and referrals, that’s where we get most of our business,” Fowler said. “Any new activity we get here is from social media, people following and liking reviews.”

Fowler said the building space used to house The Kitchen Post allows for more opportunity to grow the business.

“This place offers a space that we didn’t have [previously], and we are able to do on-site catering and have a bar,” Fowler said.

Community members go to the restaurant to enjoy Taco Tuesday nights, $5 Fridays and homemade ramen that takes around 18 hours to cook.

The restaurant also supports breweries in Youngstown, supplying local beer options on tap while the menu changes every 10 weeks with new creations for customers to order.

According to Emily Buist, bar manager at The Kitchen Post, the largest crowd appears during the weekends.

“I’ve been working with The Kitchen Post for almost three years … Saturday and Sunday brunch is definitely the busiest; there’s lots of mimosas and bloody marys,” Buist said. “We’re constantly moving and constantly doing different things.”

Isabella Adkins, a freshman history major, said The Kitchen Post provides a place for students to come eat and hang out during the day.

“I’ve been a fan of The Kitchen Post before even going to school,” Adkins said. “I would come down with friends and just hang out. It’s a really cool space and has lots of good vibes.”

She said The Kitchen Post gives her a place to study and take a break in between classes.

“It’s such a cool place with good food,” Adkins said. “It’s a good place to sit, study and get some work done, or just hang out with some friends and catch up.”

The Kitchen Post will establish a delivery system soon in hopes of expanding business by reaching more customers and YSU students