The Jamcast 2/15/19 Ep. 13

On this edition of The Jamcast, the normal cast and crew of Morgan Petronelli, Rachel Gobep, Tanner Mondok, Brent Bigelow and, special guest and sports editor, Brian Yauger packed the studio with exciting. We discussed Brian’s feature on Youngstown State University women’s basketball player McKenah Peters, talked Chad Zallow and both YSU’s baseball and softball teams. In local news we talked about Dillard’s closing in the Southern Park Mall, the Drive It Home campaign and YSU opening the 2020 football season against instate rival, Akron. Then to rap things up, we finished with national news.

