After the stress-filled day on Monday, including an alleged armed suspect at large with a firearm on campus that led to a two-hour lockdown on campus; Rachel Gobep, Morgan Petronelli, Brent Bigelow and Joshua Fitch took today’s episode to dig deeper into the afternoon.

There is a discussion regarding safety, student stories about the lockdown, a “prank” that was pulled against the newspaper during the coverage of the lockdown and our own reflection of how we handled the situation.