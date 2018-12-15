The Jamcast 12/13/18 Ep. 8

With finals week upon us, hosts Morgan Petronelli, Brent Bigelow, Joshua Fitch and Rachel Gobep reflect on how the semester went for The Jambar. The group also discussed the recent tragic house fire that claimed the lives of five children from Youngstown and the effects on the community from the recent closing of the General Motors plant in Youngstown. Also on today’s show: 70 finches were smuggled into JFK Airport via hair rollers, El Chapo’s wife, the Cleveland Browns’ win, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss and the prison sentence of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

