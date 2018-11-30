The Jamcast 11/29/18 Ep. 6

On this morning’s episode of The Jamcast; Brent Bigelow, Rachel Gobep, Joshua Fitch and Alyssa Weston breakdown Alyssa’s and John Stran’s part two of their Youngstown Diocese. In part two, Alyssa and John sit down with victims that have been abused by local priests and how it effects them three decades later.

As a group we talk about GM closing their Lordstown plant, Pete and Penny renewing their vows, Youngstown State’s basketball teams, and medical marijuana in Boardman ready to be harvested.

