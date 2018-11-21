The Jamcast 11/20/18 Ep. 5

Brent Bigelow and Morgan Petronelli welcomed in Tanner Mondok and Brady Sklenar as guest stars on this week’s Jamcast.

With Thanksgiving only a few days away the gang discussed what they’re looking forward to this Thanksgiving and what their favorite dishes to feast on.

Also on today’s show they discussed stories that were in last week’s Jambar; including stories like Bob Dylan’s concert in Youngstown, Dr. Ray’s tree on campus, the Night Lights Program and many other campus stories. They also broke down Brent’s trip to Illinois State for the last YSU football game of the season and talked about the men’s and women’s basketball teams. And wrapped things up with some local stories in the Youngstown area.