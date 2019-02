On our very first episode of The Igloo Review we talked basketball, basketball, basketball! The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team has won 4 games in a row and the women are playing out of their minds. We talked high school basketball and discussed some of the best players in the Valley. Then to wrap things up with finished with YSU’s football recruits and the remarkable Mark Waid.

