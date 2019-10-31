The Curse of the Black Jerseys

By Brian Yauger

Can uniforms be cursed?

In 1986, the Youngstown State University football team surprised fans by coming out after warmups in never-before- seen black uniforms.

Those never-before-seen uniforms would become “never seen again” after the Penguins lost to Middle Tennessee State University on homecoming weekend.

The mastermind of this operation was none other than YSU president and former Penguins coach Jim Tressel.

Tressel was in his first year with the team, and from the start he wanted to hear suggestions from students on what the team could do to make their experiences better.

One thing he kept hearing was “a new look.”

“When we first got here and we were talking with student athletes about things that they were thinking about and what types of things could we do to make the experience better,” Tressel said. “A lot of the things they brought up, amongst many things that we needed to improve upon, was they said that someday we gotta get some all black uniforms.”

An inspiration for the design of the black YSU football uniforms came from an unlikely source.

The assistant coach at the time, Ken Conatser, came to the Penguins from San Diego State University.

According to Greg Gulas, the sports information director at the time, Tressel remarked how he liked the black uniforms and red helmets worn by the San Diego Aztecs during a film session, and the idea was born.

Tressel was able to secure a donation for the uniforms and kept them hidden away until the time was right.

“We were going to hold them until we were playing really well,” Tressel said. “Looking back in that first season, we weren’t playing very well at any point in time until the last game.”

Heading into homecoming week, the Penguins were sitting at 1-6. They weren’t playing as well as Tressel would have liked, but the donors disagreed and his hand was forced.

“About midway through the year, the people that helped us fund the uniforms thought it would be the perfect time to spring the uniform,” Tressel said. “I didn’t really feel the same because I knew we weren’t improving quite as much as I’d like, but I lost the argument, so we sprung the uniform out at homecoming against Middle Tennessee State.”

The homecoming game started normally. The Penguins came out for warmups with their red jerseys on, but when they stepped out onto the field for the game, they looked

different. The fans didn’t see the typical red and white; they saw black jerseys and black pants.

Gulas was just as surprised as the fans that day. 16 “The team came out for pregame warmups in their home white pants and red tops,” Gulas said. “They went in and changed. … I had no clue. I wasn’t tipped off. A lot of people weren’t tipped off.”