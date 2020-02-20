Temporary Restriction for University-Sponsored Travel to China

Youngstown State University has issued a temporary restriction for all university-sponsored travel to China, according to an email from the Office of Academic Affairs.

This comes after the U.S. Department of State issued a level 4 travel advisory, asking people not to travel to China as international concerns grow regarding the coronavirus, termed COVID-19.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends travelers avoid nonessential travel to China.

“We strongly advise all students, faculty and staff to follow that recommendation and to avoid all nonessential travel to China,” the email stated.

The university said it continues to closely monitor the situation.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio as of Feb. 18.