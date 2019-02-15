Silence at the Disco

By Victoria Remley

Youngstown State University students raved in silence on Feb. 8 in the Ohio Room. The Silent Rave was hosted by Kilcawley’s Housing and Residence Life.

Malik Montgomery, a freshman vocal performance and music technology major, said he enjoyed the event because he is a fan of music.

“This [was] dope,” he said. “I mean, I like to dance. I’m a music dude. So, I feel like this is one of the best events they have.”

Montgomery and his friend came to the Silent Rave because he had so much fun at the Silent Disco last semester.

“Last semester, I was wildin’ out there,” he said.



Gary Reynolds Jr., a DJ at the Silent Rave and graduate of YSU, thought DJing the rave was extremely weird, and as a DJ, they normally hear everything.

Reynolds Jr. got his start DJing by bringing speakers to a friend’s party. From there, his role as a DJ took shape.



“To hear the words of the actual songs and the people singing was definitely a different experience,” he said. “Also, it was funny when people thought they knew the words and they really didn’t.”

During the rave, another DJ’s flow included EDM music and the other produced music from a top 10 station.

Lincoln Williams, the graduate assistant for the Housing and Residence Life and a student affairs major, said a Silent Rave is a successful event that campuses have with other campus areas. He said a Silent Rave allows students to connect to each other through seeing people dancing to music they are possibly listening to.

Photo by J. Harvard Feldhouse/The Jambar

“That’s going to create some conversations in the community. Music is the universal language, so it brings people together,” Williams said.



Williams brought the idea of silent DJing to Reynolds Jr., and it was music to Reynold Jr.’s ears.



They decided what music Reynolds Jr. and Brandon Martin, a DJ who goes by the stage name of Dr. Goo, would play.



Reynolds Jr. DJs most of the residential events and student activity events, and works at every Penguin Nights and during some Welcome Week activities.

“I love doing pretty much any event where I can get behind the turntables and DJ. No matter how small, how big or how different it is, I always take it as a great opportunity,” he said.



Rebecca Banks, a master’s student in American studies, loved the Silent Rave, and said she looked forward to it all week.



“I love dancing. I love music and this [was] so cool,” she said.