SGA Releases Blackboard Improvement Survey

Youngstown State University’s Student Government Association is in the process of altering how Blackboard is used.



SGA wants to require all professors to use Blackboard, including posting grades and syllabuses on the learning website.



A survey was just released asking students multiple questions regarding if their professors use Blackboard or not and if using Blackboard benefitted them as students.



“Your survey response will assist the Student Government Association as we present the information gathered to the appropriate university officials for review,” Ernie Barkett, President of SGA, said.

