Remembering Alfred Bright: Founding Director of Black Studies and First African American Full-Service Faculty

By Frances Clause

Alyssa Weston Alfred Bright, the founding director of the Youngstown State University black studies program, now known as Africana studies, in 1970 and first African American full-service faculty member at the university, recently died. Bright was an internationally renowned artist and educator. Before becoming the first African American full-service faculty member at YSU, Bright earned a bachelor’s degree in art education in 1964 and a master’s degree in painting from Kent State University a year later. “You came away from his courses with a sense of dignity and unique sense of pride of the accomplishments of your ancestors that had pretty much been hidden from you your whole life.” -Marvin Haire

According to YSU archives, Bright had more than 100 solo art exhibits in his lifetime and received numerous local, state and national awards, including the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Award for Lifetime Achievement for his leadership and service to the Youngstown, Ohio, community in 2011. Marvin Haire was one of the first students to pursue the black studies minor at YSU under Bright. Haire said Bright was an inspiring factor in his decision to study black politics at Clark Atlanta University and that Bright’s original vision for the black studies program was in line with the national movement at the time. “[The black studies program] sought to infuse the systematic study of African people into university curriculum and do that in a way that provided exposure to a wide range of what we would call the black experience, including music, art, history, politics and education,” he said. “So the original vision was to build a program that offered that kind global awareness to students who took courses.” In Haire’s opinion, Bright’s students gained a broader perspective and deeper appreciation of who they were in terms of their social and cultural identity through his classes. “You came away from his courses with a sense of dignity and unique sense of pride of the accomplishments of your ancestors