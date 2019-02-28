Provost Finalists Visiting YSU

By Rachel Gobep

Four candidates have been identified as finalists in the search for the Youngstown State University provost and vice president for academic affairs. Their open forum interviews began on Monday with the first candidate.



Three committees were involved in the search process — the Search Committee, the Committee of Deans and the Strategic Planning Organization Team. Together, the committees reviewed applicants and interviewed nine individuals over Skype.



The four candidates were then selected as finalists for an open forum on-campus interview. Each candidate will participate in two open forums.



The finalists include:



Susan Stapleton – Stapleton obtained her doctorate in chemistry at Miami University and has been the dean of the Graduate College at Western Michigan University since 2013. She was the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at WMU during the 2017-2018 academic year.



Stapleton’s open forum interview occurred on Monday and can be listened to at https://youtu.be/OfnESwRgJ2w and https://youtu.be/4tuMD5wMU50?t=96.

Top photo by Rachel Gobep/The Jambar, Bottom photo by Tanner Mondok/The Jambar

Nathan Klingbeil – Klingbeil obtained his doctorate in mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and recently completed a five-year term as the dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Wright State University. He was previously the associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Engineering and Computer Science at WSU.

Klingbeil will be visiting YSU on March 4, and his open forums will occur from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wayne Vaught – Vaught obtained his doctorate in philosophy/bioethics at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and has been the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri-Kansas City since 2012. He was previously the associate and interim dean before serving as dean.

Vaught will be visiting YSU on March 5, and his open forums will occur from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Brien Smith – Smith obtained his doctorate in industrial psychology at Auburn University, and has served as the dean of the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University since July 2012. He was previously the acting executive director of the Networks Financial Institute at ISU from December 2012 through May 2014.

Smith will be visiting YSU on March 8, and his open forums will occur from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.



All interviews are conducted in the Board of Trustees Room on the first floor of Tod Hall.



For additional information on each candidate, including their curriculum vitae and expression of interest, go to https://ysu.edu/provost-search/finalists.



YSU President Jim Tressel encourages the campus community to attend one forum for each prospective candidate or view the forum through live streaming and provide feedback at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4856845/provost-search.