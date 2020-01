The CVS Pharmacy on Park Avenue in Youngstown closed its doors Jan. 11. The pharmacy was within walking distance of Youngstown State University.

The nearest CVS is now located at 2846 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown, which is about 3 miles away from YSU.

According to The Vindicator, the store closed after a review of its financial performance.

Read more about the impact of the closure in next week’s edition of The Jambar.