Not Just a Trend: Vegan Bazaar Draws a Crowd to Federal Street

By Cailey Barnhart

A flock of artisan vendors set up shop inside the Concept Studio on Federal Street for the Vegan Bazaar on Oct. 17.

Held on the third Thursday of every month, the bazaar is described as “a mindful market of the best cruelty-free, plant based products, food, beverages and services in our regional area.”

Kate Lewis runs the Vegan Bazaar and believes veganism has made significant progress over the last few years.

“We are no longer listed as a trend. Veganism is being discussed at food shows and seminars all over as a fixture, and it’s here to stay. Plant food isn’t going anywhere,” she said.

When it comes to veganism and vegetarianism, there are a few main differences. While vegans and vegetarians both choose to not consume meat, veganism restricts dairy, eggs, honey and any other items that are derived from animal products, such as leather and silk.

Kirsten Sutaria of Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots was at the bazaar selling her hemp-and oat-based gelato with flavors ranging from pink lemon berry to pumpkin spice.

Sutaria is a food scientist who previously worked for Ben & Jerry’s. After researching and learning about the nutritional benefits of hemp, she wanted to incorporate it into her gelato.

When it comes to getting hesitant individuals to try vegan products, Sutaria explained her method.

“The best way to introduce people to vegan products is to make delicious food. Vegan food has become so creative and innovative that there has to be a product out there you’ll try and love.”

Jamie Diviney of Holy Cannoli Co Sweets and Treats makes handmade vegan cannoli out of Cleveland.

Holy Cannoli was featured in this month’s edition of Cleveland Magazine for being the best gourmet cannoli in Cleveland.

Diviney has been a vegetarian for as long as she remembers and was inspired by her vegan son to make a vegan line of the pastries.

Other vendors included Michaela and Tim Fry who were selling Killik Hot Sauce, a fermented hot sauce that is vegan, gluten-free and low in sodium.

The idea came from Michaela Fry’s father, who had to lower his sodium intake but needed a way to not give up one of his favorite condiments.

“Because the fermented sauce isn’t cooked down at all, it has a lot of vibrancy and funk other sauces don’t. It tastes like vegetables and smells more like a salad than a hot sauce,” she said, promoting no artificial ingredients.

Aside from food, the bazaar also feature clothing, handmade jewelry and caricatures.

Youngstown State University alumnus and former Jambar employee Paris Adrian turned his love of art into a career. As a designer and cartoonist, he offers digital and physical caricatures of people, pets and a combination of the two.

When not working local events like the Vegan Bazaar and the Mission Night Market, Adrian often does caricatures at weddings.

As visitors left, they stopped at the MoBite food truck outside of the studio. The truck features 100% vegan food and baked goods. Mac and cheese, Philly cheesesteaks and wraps were just a few things the truck had to offer to shoppers and passersby.

The next Vegan Bazaar will take place Nov. 21 in the Concept Studio, located at 217 W. Federal St.