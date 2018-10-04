Nine Fall Activities for College Students on a Budget

By Hannah Garner

Jambar Contributor

Fall gives people many things to enjoy ― food, activities and the weather. However, college students can’t always enjoy them because money seems to be a scarcity. That doesn’t mean one must sacrifice his or her social life, though.

There are plenty of inexpensive activities college students can enjoy. Here are a few:

1. Haunted Houses

Northeast Ohio is filled with haunted houses, with a few only a 15-minute drive from campus. At Fear Forest in Lordstown, ticket prices start at $18 for the haunted house and hayride, and the ExFearience at the Eastwood Field in Niles with tickets starting at $20. The Canfield Scaregrounds boasts multiple haunted attractions, including the Barn of Evil, the original haunted house of the Canfield Scaregrounds. Tickets for the scaregrounds start at $20 and include admission to all attractions.

Another popular haunted house is The Factory of Terror in Canton. This haunted house is slightly further from campus, but has won the Guinness World Record for the longest indoor haunted attraction three times. They offer college ID nights, in which students receive a discounted admission price of $20 with a valid school ID.

2. Football Games

Fall is famously known as football season. High school football on Friday, college football on Saturday and the NFL on Sunday. There are many opportunities to see a game, whether you’re in the stands cheering or throwing a football watch party in your living room. It’s the perfect occasion to gather a group of friends and have a good time.

3. Corn Mazes

Corn Mazes are great for people who can’t quite handle the thrill of a haunted house. There are multiple around the area, including Maze Craze Corn Maze in New Springfield; tickets are $10. Coolspring Corn Maze and Farm Market is in Mercer, Pa., and tickets are also $10. Irons Mills Farmstead is in New Wilmington, Pa., and tickets are $14.

Access to other activities is included in the price of admission.

4. Hayrides

Hayrides are another great option for people who don’t enjoy haunted attractions. Hayrides allow you to take in the beautiful fall scenery and enjoy the weather, or take a hayride to a pumpkin patch and pick some out to decorate. White House Fruit Farm, Fear Forest in Lordstown and Hubbard Haunted woods are just a few hayrides in the area. The hayride at White House Fruit Farm is free to the public and tickets to the hayride at Fear Forest and Hubbard Haunted Woods are only $10.

5. Pumpkin Patch/Pumpkin Carving

Nothing says fall like taking a trip to a pumpkin patch. Carving pumpkins is a classic tradition that we all loved as kids. Gather a group of friends to go pick out pumpkins and have a carving party afterward. While carving pumpkins, you can also roast the pumpkin seeds in the oven for the perfect snack.

6. White House Fruit Farm

White House Fruit Farm in Canfield, is the destination for all things fall-related. They have a mixture of everything, including a pumpkin patch, hayrides and a farmers market. Their Fall Festival Weekends are happening now until the end of October. Take your friends or the entire family; there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Zack Yohman, a junior electrical engineering major said he enjoys going to White House to “pick out apples, cider and pumpkins.”

“It’s just one of those things that takes you back to your childhood,” Yohman said.

7. Scary Movie Night

Fall is filled with everything scary, so having a scary movie night with friends is only fitting. Grab your favorite scary movies, or browse Netflix for ones you haven’t seen, and binge watch them until you fall asleep. Just don’t forget the popcorn!

8. Hot Chocolate/Coffee Dates

Coffee and hot chocolate dates have always been a cheap and fun way to get to know someone. You can make your own at home and watch a movie, or go to a local cafe and grab some, then go for a walk in the park. Cheap, convenient and tons of fun. You can’t go wrong with this option.

Morgan McGowan, a junior social media major, said, “I love going and getting hot coffee and then going to the park and looking at the leaves changing color.”

“It’s fun to spend that time with your friends and it’s relaxing with all the stresses of school,” McGowan said.

9. Bonfires

Bonfires are perfect for chilly fall nights. Get your friends together and sit around the fire curled up with your favorite blankets. You can tell stories, roast marshmallows and drink hot chocolate. This gives you the chance to relax and enjoy time with the people that mean the most in your life.

These are just a few fall activities that you and your bank account will like. Grab a group of friends and your adventurous side, and enjoy a break from studying. Take advantage of fall, because before you know it, it will be over.