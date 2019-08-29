News Brief

Moot Court Team Ranks Fifth in the Nation

The Youngstown State University Moot Court team is ranked fifth in the nation. The team was ranked sixth in the nation last year.

The team made their 10th appearance at the American Moot Court Association’s national competition in January.

Four teams were entered into the January competition. Throughout the regional tournaments, 457 teams entered and 80 teams attended nationals.

Each team consists of two members who are required to deliver an extensive oral argument on their respective cases.

Students will argue for Constitution Day on Sept. 17 at noon in the Board of Trustees Meeting Room in Tod Hall.