MisCast Cabaret to be Performed Friday at DeYor Performing Arts Center

The Department of Theatre and Dance will perform the “MisCast Cabaret,” on Friday in the Eleanor Beech Flad Pavilion at the DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St.

Coordinated by Maria Fenty Denison, all proceeds from the cabaret will benefit the Musical Theatre Program and initiatives.

“Miscast Cabaret” is a concert in which actors perform songs by characters that they would never be able to play in real life, be it due to gender, race and age … the weirder, the better. Patrons will be treated to both the unusual and the unexpected as popular musical theatre songs are performed, in sometimes surprising casting.

Tickets are $25 each and are available by calling 330-744-4269. Student tickets are $5 with student ID. Parking is available in adjacent lots for a nominal fee.