McNutt Continues Leave Into Week 2

Youngstown State University will go without co-defensive coordinator Richard McNutt for the second week of the season as he continues to be on paid administrative leave.

University officials confirmed this two weeks ago and said there is no timetable at this time for his return. He is the subject of an internal investigation. McNutt’s status for Saturday’s away game against West Virginia University is still uncertain.

McNutt has been on the YSU staff for four years and played under YSU President Jim Tressel at Ohio State University. He was promoted to his current job this past offseason after serving as the defensive backs coach. His son, Devon, is a running back on the team.