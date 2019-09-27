Mad About the Arts to Celebrate 24 Years

By Tina Kalenits

Jambar Contributor

The John J. McDonough Museum of Art will host Mad About the Arts on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.

Now in its 24th year, this will be the first year Mad About the Arts will not take place in the winter at Youngstown State University.

Claudia Berlinski, the museum coordinator at the McDonough Museum, said YSU can expect new changes this year.

“We have a few new things this year. The date has changed; we typically have it in the winter, but we wanted to take advantage of our outdoor area,” Berlinski said.

Guests can look forward to a patio filled with dancing and live music from The Sensations and can also work their way inside for a quiet night of mingling and drinks to see the jazz band David Lynn Trio, a new band for this event.

Guests can also expect the return of their yearly favorites.

“We will have food and some beverage tasting. We’ll have two bands. Outdoors we’ll have The Sensations playing on the patio, and there will be a dance floor. Indoor we’ll have the David Lynn Trio,” Berlinski said.

Many local restaurants will cater food and beverages.

Mad about the Arts is an annual fundraiser for programs at both the McDonough Museum and WYSU.

“Another new change this year is the reduced ticket prices: $75 for the general public and $50 if you’re a member of the McDonough Museum, a member of WYSU, Cliffe College alumni or faculty staff or students over the age of 21 who attend YSU,” Berlinski said.

Tickets can be purchased online at WYSU, but they will also be available at the door.

Susan Moorer, a development officer for WYSU FM 88.5, said students wanting to volunteer can call the McDonough Museum.

“We are always looking for volunteers, and our student workers will also be working the event,” Moorer said.

“Volunteers can mingle with guests, ensure the artworks are not leaning and falling and cleaning up Saturday after the event,” Berlinski said.

Art displayed in this year’s event include the works of Whitney Tressel, Dana Oldfather and Julie Mehretu, three accomplished female artists.

John Elias, a painting major at YSU, said this is a great way for artists to get their work out there.

“Mad About the Arts is a great benefit for the museum because it helps fund a lot of shows and gives the patrons an opportunity to advertise,” Elias said.

Elias has a piece of his artwork on display in the spiral staircase of the McDonough Museum.

The McDonough Museum opened in 1991 and has been celebrating with Mad About the Arts for 24 years.

“WYSU and the McDonough Museum of Art have been collaborating on Mad About the Arts for several years now, and we’re both arts and cultural organizations. It’s really a perfect fit. WYSU helps market Mad About the Arts and handle ticket sales, and the McDonough Museum of Art individuals help with creating a letter and contacting vendors,” Moorer said.





