Letter To The Editor

To the Editor:

In reading your recent article on the partnership between Changwon National University and YSU, I was disappointed that there was not a single mention of the May 2017 goodwill choral tour of South Korea, led by Dr. Hae-Jong Lee of the Dana School of Music.

As a faculty participant and chaperone on that trip, I saw firsthand the power of music: how the friendship concert at that university, featuring collaborative performances among CNWU and YSU faculty and students, sparked delight and curiosity among the participants and energized their interest in learning about a culture very different from their own.

I also know that that trip was made possible only because of Dr. Lee’s tenacity, tireless enthusiasm and detailed organizational skills — in fact, I have never in my life traveled on such a well-planned itinerary. If there are partnerships blooming between YSU and South Korean universities, it is in no small part due to Dr. Lee’s efforts, and it would be a dreadful shame if YSU failed to acknowledge his foundational role in sparking these connections.

Steven Reale

Associate Professor of Music Theory

Dana School of Music