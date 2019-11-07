Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

Do you text and drive? If so, by the end of this reading you may change your actions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated a driver’s eyes are off the road for about 4.6 seconds when texting and driving, which is more than enough time to get in an accident. Taking your eyes off the road for such a short period of time could end in something very detrimental. Whether you are using a hands-free device or holding it in your hand, you are still putting yourself and others around you at risk.

Is a text really worth putting your life in danger? In my opinion, it is not worth the risk. Therefore, that text or call can wait.

Teenagers are new, inexperienced drivers that need to focus the most while driving. Distractions such as too many people in the car, the radio playing or a cell phone can cause traumatic events to take place. Teenagers are not the only ones that are guilty of texting and driving.

Many adults put their lives at risk by texting and driving at the wheel. Devastating statistics show that awareness should be spread and it is important to promote safe driving among all ages of drivers.

Most drivers still continue to text and drive even though they know that is dangerous. People still continue to text and drive because they want to stay in the loop at all times. That split second of looking at a cellphone may cause you to lose your life or take the life of someone else. Be a leader and speak out if you are in the car with someone who is texting behind the wheel. The text or call can wait; stay alive and do not text and drive.

Taylor Siefke

YSU Nursing Student