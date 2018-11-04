Letter to the Editor

I’m calling you out, Jim Tressel. Have you forgotten? All it takes for evil to triumph in this fragile world is for good people to remain silent. While many of your Ohio college and university presidential peers have stood up with courage and dignity to express our collective grief over the Pittsburgh Massacre and solidarity with the victims, you have been silent. Why? It’s too late now to do what you should have done. But you can tell us why you didn’t do it.

Gabriel Palmer-Fernandez, PhD