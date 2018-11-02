Letter to the Editor: Bill Johnson Supporter

To whom it may concern,

Bill Johnson was a strong supporter of the recent tax reforms that saved Ohio families nearly $1,500 a year and helped reduce unemployment to the lowest level in almost five decades, by his “yes” vote for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in December 2017 by President Trump. In September 2018, U.S. jobless claims fell to a 49-year low, consumer confidence hit its highest level in 18 years, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since December 1969 and unemployment remains below 4 percent.

Tax reform has impacted Ohioans across this state and our fellow Americans across this land positively. Businesses are expanding and investing in their workers and new equipment and 401k plans are doing extremely well and has fueled economic growth not seen in a generation. The current state of our booming economy is a far cry from the previous Obama administration that proclaimed one percent growth as the “new normal.”

On Sept. 28, the House passed Tax Reform 2.0, which Congressman Johnson voted in favor of. Building on many successes of last year’s law, this piece of legislation would make tax cuts permanent for middle-class families and small businesses. Additionally, it will allow start-ups to bring in new investors without triggering limits on their access to tax benefits and provide additional resources to help entrepreneurs start a new business with more capital. It contains provisions that permit small businesses to join together to create 401k retirement plans more affordably, and simplifies the rules for participation in employer plans. Congressman Johnson has earned our support and on Nov. 6, and we must vote to send him back to Washington, D.C. to continue fighting for us.

Sincerely,

James V. Mullarkey

Jamesvmullarkey@student.ysu.edu